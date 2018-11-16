Start Christmas shopping early

Get in early and start your Christmas shopping next weekend at the Emerald State School P&C Association Christmas Gift and Craft Fair.

FOR the past 29 years, the Emerald Town Hall has filled to the brim with enthusiastic sellers setting up shop for the Emerald State School P&C Association Christmas Gift and Craft Fair.

The event gives people the perfect opportunity to get started on some early Christmas shopping without having to struggle at the overcrowded malls or resort to online shopping.

Browse your way through the main hall, stage and supper room for goodies and wares of all descriptions. The fun is in the hunt as you never know what you might find.

Emerald State School P&C treasurer Kristy Matheson said there will be more than 60 stallholders with Christmas craft and unique handmade gift ideas for yourself or to give to others.

"Christmas is a time to share joy in the community and seeing the kids enjoy themselves,” Kristy said.

"This annual event is a tradition for the school and raises important funds for the kids at Emerald State School.”

Enjoy an evening of sophisticated shopping, wine and canapes at the gala preview next Friday night, November 23, or bring the family along to enjoy the fun on Saturday.

The gala preview night runs from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Emerald Town Hall. The gala night is a wine and cheese night for people 18 and over to preview the stalls and shop before the family day on Saturday. Tickets are $39.60 and must be pre-purchased at www.trybooking. com/VZZZ.

The family day begins at 8.30am and will run until 2pm at the same location. Entry is $5 for adults, children get in free. Entry includes a cuppa for morning tea. Have a fun day out for the whole family.