Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Super early bird registrations are now open for the annual 7 Rocky River Run.
Super early bird registrations are now open for the annual 7 Rocky River Run.
News

Start training, 7 Rocky River Run is back this year

Pam McKay
25th Feb 2021 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Super early bird registrations are now open for the 7 Rocky River Run.

Central Queensland’s largest annual charity running event will be held on Sunday, May 23, with more than $2500 in prize money up for grabs in the 21km, 10km and 5km races.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said the Rocky River Run was one of the greatest fundraisers on the events calendar and it was great to have it back after it was cancelled last year due to COVID restrictions.

Almost 2000 people took part in 2019.

“We know there are so many keen participants out there and the event has rightfully earned a reputation as one of our most popular sporting events,” Cr Williams said.

READ:Great event: Elite runners blown away by 7 Rocky River Run

READ:HUGE GALLERY: Rocky River runners take to the streets

“Whether you’re a competitive runner vying for a new personal best, or if you just want to grab some friends for a fun team challenge, it’s for a great cause and always a great morning out.”

Channel 7’s Creek to Coast presenter, Scott Hillier, said he was excited to again be named ambassador for the event.

“From elite runners through to community and sporting groups, schools and individuals, it’s not only a great atmosphere but a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for youth suicide prevention through RU OK? and Ronald McDonald House Charities,” he said.

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of Tourism and Events Annette Pearce said the 2021 course would again offer participants a scenic route with stunning river views and bridge crossings.

The start and finish would again be on Quay St in front of the Customs House with family and friends encouraged to cheer runners across the finish line.

To register go to sevenrockyriverrun.com.au. You can also sign up to the newsletter for training tips and sessions.

7 rocky river run advance rockhampton mayor tony williams ronald mcdonald house charities ru ok?
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine crowdsources fix for maintenance safety challenge

        Premium Content CQ mine crowdsources fix for maintenance safety challenge

        Business The challenge garnered interest from 235 suppliers across Australia, with 21 providing expressions of interest.

        Grosvenor Mine blast inquiry set to release witness list

        Premium Content Grosvenor Mine blast inquiry set to release witness list

        News The hearings will explore high potential incidents of methane exceedances and last...

        LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Premium Content LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Major NAIF changes to boost economy and jobs in CQ

        Premium Content Major NAIF changes to boost economy and jobs in CQ

        Politics The fund as been criticised in the past for its tardiness in ‘releasing’ money.