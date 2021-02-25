Start training, 7 Rocky River Run is back this year

Super early bird registrations are now open for the annual 7 Rocky River Run.

Central Queensland’s largest annual charity running event will be held on Sunday, May 23, with more than $2500 in prize money up for grabs in the 21km, 10km and 5km races.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said the Rocky River Run was one of the greatest fundraisers on the events calendar and it was great to have it back after it was cancelled last year due to COVID restrictions.

Almost 2000 people took part in 2019.

“We know there are so many keen participants out there and the event has rightfully earned a reputation as one of our most popular sporting events,” Cr Williams said.

“Whether you’re a competitive runner vying for a new personal best, or if you just want to grab some friends for a fun team challenge, it’s for a great cause and always a great morning out.”

Channel 7’s Creek to Coast presenter, Scott Hillier, said he was excited to again be named ambassador for the event.

“From elite runners through to community and sporting groups, schools and individuals, it’s not only a great atmosphere but a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for youth suicide prevention through RU OK? and Ronald McDonald House Charities,” he said.

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of Tourism and Events Annette Pearce said the 2021 course would again offer participants a scenic route with stunning river views and bridge crossings.

The start and finish would again be on Quay St in front of the Customs House with family and friends encouraged to cheer runners across the finish line.

To register go to sevenrockyriverrun.com.au. You can also sign up to the newsletter for training tips and sessions.