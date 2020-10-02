State commits $3.5m for new Clermont police station

The State Government has committed $3.5 million for a new police station in Clermont. Picture: Emma Boughen

PLANNING and consultation is under way for a new $3.5 million police station in Clermont.

Police Minister Mark Ryan today committed the funds for the station to replace the existing station on Capella St.

The commitment, which Mr Ryan said was fully funded with money on the table, was part of a raft of announcements for the Mackay police district in a sweeping visit to the city today.

It comes on the back of the State Government's election pledges at the weekend which included an extra 2050 police officers to be deployed across Queensland and new facilities to upskill and bolster frontline policing and support.

He said part of that commitment was building a "brand new" Clermont police station.

"This is a $3.5 million rebuild at Clermont and it's the right time to do it," he said.

"Not only are more police coming online but Clermont is in need of renewal."

Police Minister Mark Ryan has announced a range of new centres and facilities for Mackay policing district ahead of the state election. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Burdekin MP Dale Last has campaigned extensively on the issue of Clermont's ageing and dilapidated station, calling for a new facility for the officers in the town.

The LNP has yet to commit funding for the station.

NQ First leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has previously pledged $8.5 million for the station should the fledgling party win the balance of power on October 31.

Mr Costigan and NQ First's Burdekin candidate Carolyn Moriarty in late June pledged the funds for the town.

"The hard-working police officers assigned to the Clermont station would love nothing more than a new home to carry out their duties," Mr Costigan said.

"After all, a modern and bigger workplace really isn't too much to ask and hence our strong $8.5m commitment to get the job done."

Mr Last said police deserved to have "appropriate resources" regardless of where they served.

"But I would hope this plan was done in consultation with, and approved, by local police, rather than being a knee-jerk reaction," he said.

"I am aware that QPS has plans in place to refurbish the Clermont Police station and I think this, once again, highlights how out of touch the minister is with operational policing requirements."

Isaac Regional Council Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea welcomed the commitment.

"This is great news for Clermont and the broader Isaac Region," she said.

"Clermont certainly needs a bigger police station, particularly with the ongoing protest action against the Carmichael coal project which draws police from the town.

"Adani's operational workforce - expected to be up to 1800 people - permanently located in their onsite camp will also be serviced from Clermont.

"I understand that, if re-elected, the government will develop a design in consultation with the Queensland Police Service and build the new station during the next term of government."

Cr Vea Vea said the announcement about Clermont Police Station highlighted the demands placed on services and infrastructure in the Isaac Region by largescale mines and their work force.

Mr Costigan has been contacted for comment.