Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Treasurer Cameron Dick says the government will stick to its plan of assessing border restrictions at the end of this month.
Treasurer Cameron Dick says the government will stick to its plan of assessing border restrictions at the end of this month.
Politics

State firm on border timeline as active cases drop

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
20th Jun 2020 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TREASURER Cameron Dick says the Stat Government will stick to its plan of assessing border restrictions at the end of June.

It follows calls from LNP Leader Deb Frecklington this morning to open the borders from July 1.

"We will work as quickly as we can to ensure the borders open but we are going to put the health of Queenslanders first," Mr Dick said today.

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Queensland overnight, with there now being just three active cases.

Mr Dick said to date, all stages of the recovery road map had been reached.

According to the map, interstate travel could begin from July 10 depending on the level of COVID-19 cases.

"But we need a COVID safety check at the end of June, that's what we will do, we'll make an assessment then," Mr Dick said. "We will stick to our plan."

Asked whether Queensland would experience a second wave, the Treasurer said authorities were working hard to ensure there wasn't one.

"We know the economic analysis demonstrates the first wave of COVID was a $95 billion hammerblow to the Australian economy," he said.

"A second wave this year alone would be another $25 billion hammerblow to the Australian economy.

"The impact to Queensland almost $5 billion."

Originally published as State firm on border timeline as active cases drop

border ban cameron dick coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grosvenor Mine explosion probe reaches next stage

        premium_icon Grosvenor Mine explosion probe reaches next stage

        Business An investigation into an underground mine explosion in Moranbah is calling for public input

        MP asks ACCC to investigate Emerald fuel prices

        premium_icon MP asks ACCC to investigate Emerald fuel prices

        News Dr Anthony Lynham said the State Government “shares Emerald residents’ concerns...

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        premium_icon Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        Crime He stole his employer’s ‘pride and joy’ and committed thefts as he drove north