State-first tourism project selected for Southern Downs

Spicers Peak in the Scenic Rim in southern Queensland, part of the new Qld tourism campaign "I Know Just the Place". Picture: Supplied

Spicers Peak in the Scenic Rim in southern Queensland, part of the new Qld tourism campaign "I Know Just the Place". Picture: Supplied

Queensland's first major eco-tourism project will be built in the Southern Downs region, with 50km of walking trails and cabins along the route.

The $10 million project is a partnership between Spicers Retreats and the state government and has been seven years in planning.

New trails through Main Range National Park will link Spicers Hidden Vale Retreat near Gatton to Spicers Hidden Peaks Cabins, northwest of Warwick.

SLICE OF HEAVEN: Spicers Peak Lodge’s new offering is seven years in the making.

Two eco-cabin camps will be built along the way, with the State Government contributing $2.5 million.

The project will be one of the largest in Queensland designed to encourage adventure tourism, with guests trekking from luxury lodge to lodge.

Tourism minister Kate Jones said it would become "one of Australia's most economic eco-tourism drawcards".

"Eco and adventure tourism is a booming global market - it makes sense for Queensland to be a world leader in this space," she said.

"The world-class trail will include more than 27km of new public walking trails - making the entire walk more than 50km long."

Ms Jones said the expanded walk would attract up to 1300 tourists a year and pump an extra $5 million into the local economy.

WELCOME TO THE SOUTHERN DOWNS: Spicers Peak Lodge could welcome an additional 1300 tourists a year.

Once completed, the new Scenic Rim Trail in southeast Queensland's high country would be one of the 'Great Walks of Australia'.

Hikers and runners could enjoy the route independently, camping in the bush, or join a guided tour with Spicers Retreats.

Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracy Dobie said it was a thrill to see projects highlight the region's natural beauty.

"This eco-tourism project will provide a new and breathtaking way to experience the stunning Main Range," said Cr Dobie.

Spicers Eco Active general manager Kira Klein said the luxury seven-night experience would include stays in a number of existing Spicers lodges as well as the new eco-cabins.

Ms Klein said the group tour would start at Spicers Hidden Vale Retreat, with guests walking to Spicers Mt Mistake Farmhouse, Spicers Hidden Peaks Cabins and Spicers Canopy Luxury Tents adjacent to the national park.

They will also stay at the new cabins to be built in the Main Range National Park - Amphitheatre Eco-camp and the Timber Getters Eco‑camp.

The cabins sleep ten guests and two guides and the tour includes the option of a helicopter ride at the end.

Work on the project is under way and is expected to be completed in time for the first guided walkers in April 2020.