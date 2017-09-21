State is set to sizzle

BY THE weekend Queensland is set to head into a heatwave, which forecasters say has no end in sight.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonty Hall said temperatures across the state would be "well above the September average”, hitting highs in the mid-30s.

Overnight temperatures won't offer much relief either, sticking in the mid-teens.

"Those temperatures are going to be in the order of seven to 10 degrees above average,” Mr Hall said.

"And really it's not just the high temperatures that are going to be a feature of it, it's going to be the persistence.”

The heatwave is set to stick around through much of next week.

In fact, as far as the BoM's seven-day forecast shows, there's no sign of temps getting back to normal any time soon.

"At the moment you'd have to say the end's not really in sight,” Mr Hall said.

"Some time beyond the next week.”

For the Central Highlands, temperatures are forecast to hit 34 degrees today and tomorrow.

Emerald itself will be the hottest and should see a top of 34 today, 36for tomorrow and 38 for Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday next week should be similar to the weekend, with a maximum of 37 Tuesday and 38 Wednesday.

The high temperatures and fine days will contribute to a higher fire danger, after an already bad start to the bushfire season across theregion.

While it may seem like a bad sign heading into summer, Mr Hall said it was possible to have early heatwaves without that pattern continuing.

"You can get an early heatwave and then have a summer where temperatures are closer to average. It doesn't necessarily follow that it's going to be a very hot summer,” he said.

However Mr Hall said the BoM's three-month forecast wasn't looking promising, with the odds favouring a hot summer.