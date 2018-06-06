Mighty Maroons lose to NSW in stunning Origin opener
GAME one of the 2018 NRL State of Origin series in Melbourne starts at 8pm AEST. Follow live scores, match statistics and news from the MCG with The Courier-Mailâ€™s parochial Maroons blog.
Kevvie Walters' team has been hit by an injury crisis on Origin Eve, but that has the underdog Maroons perfectly placed for a spirited showing in Melbourne. Queenslander!
Follow our rolling blog below
GAME DETAILS
Game 1: Wednesday June 6, kick-off 8pm
MCG, Melbourne
Team line-ups:
QLD: 14 Michael Morgan, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Greg Inglis, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 15 Josh Papalii 16, Coen Hess, 17 Jai Arrow, 19 Anthony Milford. Reserves: 18 Tim Glasby, 20 Kalyn Ponga
NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack De Belin. Interchange: 14 Paul Vaughan, 15 Jake Trbojevic, 16 Angus Crichton, 17 Tyrone Peachey. Reserves: 18 Tariq Sims, 19 Nick Cotric.
Ladbrokes Origin odds:
NSW $1.45 Queensland $2.70
First try scorer: Josh Addo-Carr ($9), Tom Trbojevic ($11), Dane Gagai ($12), James Roberts ($12), James Tedesco ($12) Latrell Mitchell ($12), Valentine Holmes ($12)
