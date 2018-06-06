Menu
Origin at the MCG
Rugby League

Mighty Maroons lose to NSW in stunning Origin opener

6th Jun 2018 6:15 PM

GAME one of the 2018 NRL State of Origin series in Melbourne starts at 8pm AEST. Follow live scores, match statistics and news from the MCG with The Courier-Mailâ€™s parochial Maroons blog.

Kevvie Walters' team has been hit by an injury crisis on Origin Eve, but that has the underdog Maroons perfectly placed for a spirited showing in Melbourne. Queenslander!

Follow our rolling blog below

GAME DETAILS

Game 1: Wednesday June 6, kick-off 8pm

MCG, Melbourne

Team line-ups:

QLD: 14 Michael Morgan, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Greg Inglis, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 15 Josh Papalii 16, Coen Hess, 17 Jai Arrow, 19 Anthony Milford. Reserves: 18 Tim Glasby, 20 Kalyn Ponga

NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack De Belin. Interchange: 14 Paul Vaughan, 15 Jake Trbojevic, 16 Angus Crichton, 17 Tyrone Peachey. Reserves: 18 Tariq Sims, 19 Nick Cotric.

Ladbrokes Origin odds:

NSW $1.45 Queensland $2.70

First try scorer: Josh Addo-Carr ($9), Tom Trbojevic ($11), Dane Gagai ($12), James Roberts ($12), James Tedesco ($12) Latrell Mitchell ($12), Valentine Holmes ($12)

live blog queensland maroons state of origin

