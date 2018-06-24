Menu
Login

State of Origin game 1
Rugby League

State of Origin game 2: Everything you need to know

24th Jun 2018 3:00 PM

QUEENSLAND will be looking to level the series in State of Origin Game 2 in Sydney on Sunday, June 24. The match at ANZ Stadium will kick off at 7.40pm.

Ladbrokes has NSW as firm favourites at $1.14 to win the game and the 2018 series. Queensland are underdogs at $6.

Greg Inglis and Tom Trbojevic battle in Origin 1. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Greg Inglis and Tom Trbojevic battle in Origin 1. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

ORIGIN TEAMS

QLD: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Will Chambers, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14 Kalyn Ponga, 15 Josh Papalii, 16 Coen Hess, 17 Jai Arrow, 18 Tim Glasby

NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack de Belin. Interchange: 14 Paul Vaughan, 15 Jake Trbojevic, 16 Angus Crichton, 17 Tyrone Peachey.

Related Items

Show More
blues editors picks maroons new south wales nrl queensland state of origin 2018
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    News A quick survey will help producers to deliver fresh and local ingredients to the community.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Winning artist's dream

    Winning artist's dream

    News Entries now open for coveted Emerald Art Awards

    Local Partners