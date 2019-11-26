State’s $230k bid to bankrupt doctor

Navin Naidoo was slapped with a creditors petition filed by the state government alleging he owes the state $227,504.

A QUEENSLAND doctor is facing the prospect of bankruptcy after he lost a legal stoush over a complaint to the health watchdog.

Navin Naidoo, from Gympie, is due in court today after he was slapped with a creditors petition filed by the state government alleging he owes the state $227,504.

The petition was filed in the Federal Circuit Court earlier this year and the government claims the debt is due to a costs order made in the District Court on August 17, 2018 after Dr Naidoo lost his defamation case.

The petition states that Dr Naidoo has failed to comply with a bankruptcy notice served on him on January 31.

In March 2017 District Court judge John Robertson threw out Dr Naidoo's claim for defamation against the state of Queensland and former colleague in the emergency department at Gympie Hospital, Preety George.

Dr Naidoo sued after Dr George made a mandatory notification to the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency alleging Dr Naidoo was unsafe to practice as a doctor in December 2012.

Dr Naidoo responded to the agency, which ultimately found there were no grounds to support the notification, and Dr George's complaint was rejected.

Judge Robertson found there was "no evidence that anyone in authority at the hospital or in Queensland Health encouraged or aided (Dr Preety) to make the notification (to the agency) which she did as a result of her own volition".

Speaking outside of court Dr Naidoo said he only launched the District Court action to clear his name of the black mark of the report to the agency.

He is defending the bid to bankrupt him.

The case returns to court tomorrow.