Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Construction workers carrying plank
Construction workers carrying plank
News

Queensland's builders put on notice

by Hayden Johnson
13th Jan 2020 4:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO 30,000 Queensland builders risk having their licences suspended if they fail to open their books for the state's construction watchdog.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission's new minimum financial reporting laws, which came into effect on January 1, mean builders earning less than $30 million must lodge their ­financial reports with the ­commission.

The laws are designed to reduce the rate of builders going bust and leaving a list of creditors in their wake.

A spokesman for the QBCC said it was "pleased" with the 40,000 licensees who have already submitted their financial information, but about 30,000 are still yet to lodge.

"Licensees who are yet to submit their financial information could face regulatory action including licence conditions which would prevent them undertaking new work," the spokesman said.

"The QBCC has given the commitment to the smaller companies that once they've submitted their annual reporting information, they are guaranteed at least a year, to strengthen the financial health of their company before any regulatory action will be taken for failure to have the required assets."

QBCC data reveals insolvencies are at a five-year low in the construction industry, with low building activity across Queensland in 2019.

Data reveals a 20 per cent drop in insolvencies compared to the five-year average.

Most insolvencies are in small-to-medium-sized companies with turnover up to $30 million.

The largest proportion within that category falls between $600,000 and $12 million in turnover.

builders construction industry editors picks financial reporting qbcc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman rescued from Dingo waterfall

        premium_icon Woman rescued from Dingo waterfall

        News She became stuck after climbing down Rainbow Falls.

        Week-long chance of reprieve for Central Highlands

        Week-long chance of reprieve for Central Highlands

        News Temperatures should cool to the mid 30s from Sunday.

        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to...

        Highway reduced to one lane after truck rollover

        premium_icon Highway reduced to one lane after truck rollover

        News The incident occurred at 4.30am and one lane still remains closed.