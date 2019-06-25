State's L-platers not following basic road rules

ALARMING STATS: Clare Hunter and the RACQ are disappointed with the latest figures of L-platers charged with unaccompanied drivers.

CONCERNS over young drivers safety with RACQ figures revealing thousands of L-plater drivers across the state and in Central Queensland, have been charged with unaccompanied driving offences between February 2017 and January 2019.

The figures show 9706 learner drivers across the state and 1160 in Central Queensland, were charged along with 8749 L-platers pulled over by police for driving without supervision, 858 were under the supervision of someone without an open licence and 99 were under the direction of someone not seated beside them.

Clare Hunter, from the RACQ, said that there are echoes of disappointment toward first-timers on the road driving dangerously.

"In the case of the learner drivers, we've got almost 10,000 learner drivers driving incorrectly and not driving with proper supervision so it's really shocking,” Ms Hunter said.

"We're pretty disappointed that so many learner drivers have been doing the wrong thing.”

Ms Hunter believes what makes these figures more alarming is the frequency of accidents and deaths on the roads where young drivers are behind the wheel or involved in those incidents.

"Most learners are under the age of 25 and we know people in that age group are already over-represented when it comes to road deaths and serious injuries, so it's vital our least experienced motorists are getting the right supervision before hitting the road on their own,” Ms Hunter said.

"It's a big reminder to make sure our least experienced motorists are getting the right supervision before they hit the road.

"Unfortunately, almost 10,000 of these L platers think they don't need to which is wrong and they need to be sticking to the rules and making sure the person supervising them has their open license and is sitting in the front seat.”

Ms Hunter reminds parents and learners they could access a free driving lesson through the Keys2Drive program which could help iron out any queries they had about the road rules and the safest driver behaviours for young motorists.