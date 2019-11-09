Menu
Statewide fire ban now in place

CONTRIBUTED
9th Nov 2019 11:14 AM

DUE to the current fire situation all Queensland national parks and forests now have fire restrictions in place until conditions ease.

This means no open fires in any park, anywhere in the state, regardless of the local fire danger.

The restriction is in place to ease pressures on the state’s firefighting resources, which are stretched to capacity including in response to the worsening situation in New South Wales.

We would appreciate the public’s help by being aware of the fire risk and respecting the fire ban so we can focus on protecting people, wildlife and property.

Rangers will be closely monitoring conditions and park closures will be considered as needed.

Before leaving home, visitors would check QPWS park alerts for the latest information on access, closures and conditions.

Also check current weather warning and conditions at the Bureau of Meteorology and the Queensland Fire and Emergency website for the latest information on fire bans.

Visitors should observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers, and should not enter closed areas.

QPWS has carried out a large number of controlled burns in recent months to reduce fuel loads, train staff and co-ordinate efforts across multiple agencies.

If you see a suspicious fire, immediately call 000 for emergency assistance.

