Crime

Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

Kristen Booth
4th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
A 54-YEAR-old station hand copped a hefty fine after he was caught drink-driving almost three times the legal limit.

Rodney James Nixon pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 1 to drink- driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high limit.

Nixon was pulled over by police on the Dawson Hwy at Rolleston at 7.30pm on October 31.

He returned a positive roadside breath test and later recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .144.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Nixon was immediately suspended from driving.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the relatively high reading was concerning given the serious consequences and road trauma that often came with drink-driving.

Due to a lack of traffic history, Nixon was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $750.

Central Queensland News

