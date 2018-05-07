Station now open

PROUD DAY: Ken Matthews, John Horswood, Barry Mckay, Acting Regional Manager for Fire and Emergency Services Andrew Houley, Central Highlands Regional Council CEO Scott Mason, George Hoareand Jellinbah Mine Manager Ian Cooper at the opening of the new Bluff Rural Fire Brigade Station.

THERE was nothing but applause and celebration on Wednesday with the official opening of the Bluff Rural Fire Brigade Station shed.

Acting Area Director for Rural Fire Service in the Barcaldine and Emerald area, Phil Williams, said it had been a long time coming.

"The Bluff Rural Fire Brigade had a smaller shed, but needed more room for their new truck, which they received in 2007,” Mr Williams said.

"There has been some fantastic co-ordination and co-operation between many agencies, mainly Central Highlands Regional Council, Jellinbah Mine, Yarrabee mine, the Rural Fire Brigade Association of Queensland and the Rural Fire Service to financially support this project.

"The end product is a fantastic result for the volunteers here in Bluff and the community.”

He said the station could now become a hub for the community.

"It can be a place to restore commitment and acknowledgement of the volunteers contribution to a safer community,” he said.

"In bad times or disasters it can be a hub for co-ordination or control of those emergencies.

"It can even be a place where people find refuge, get advice, have a cup of tea and have a chat.

"The station can now become a centre point to attract new members, sustaining the Brigade far into the future.”