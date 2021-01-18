Statistics reveal shocking truth about crime

EVERY day, 388 charges are laid against youth offenders in Queensland.

Every four minutes, a Queenslander falls victim to young offenders, the Liberal National Party has revealed.

The LNP believe the state government's approach to youth crime isn't working.

Shadow police spokesman Dale Last and Opposition Leader David Crisafulli are developing youth crime policy focused on helping people feel safe in their homes.

Opposition leader David Crisafulli. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland



Mr Last said the statistics showed the Labor government's attitude towards youth crime was a complete failure.

"From the Premier down, we are told that youth crime is reducing but the reality is that every single day in Queensland, there are almost 390 charges laid against young offenders," the Burdekin MP said.

"Throughout the state we are seeing the effects of youth crime with people literally, turning their homes into fortresses out of fear that they will be the next victim.

"Yet, instead of being upfront with people, the Labor government is using weasel words in an attempt to hide the problem."

Townsville's Labor members stand behind the state government's five-point plan to combat youth crime, which includes community-based solutions and tougher bail laws.

Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper told the Townsville Bulletin in December his party was committed to finding a solution. He added there was more to be done.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said the government was looking at ways it could "divert kids away from crime", but said there was more work to be done.

However, Mr Last said that during the LNP's last term in government, there was a 10.5 per cent decrease in youth offending.

"In the first three years of the Palaszczuk government, it increased by over 17 per cent and that's an undeniable fact," Mr Last said.

"The LNP's youth justice strategy will centre around making people feel safe in their homes and holding offenders to account.

"The message to young offenders will be that we will give them the chance to improve their lives but that, if they choose to continue offending, the consequences will be harsh.

"Queenslanders are sick of being victims and they have had a gutful of trying to help young offenders and having that help, effectively, spat back in their faces.

"The reality is there is no one simple fix for this problem but it is very obvious that the current government's intention is to try and hide the problem rather than tackling it head on, just as they have since first elected."

Originally published as Statistics reveal shocking truth about crime