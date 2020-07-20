Stats breakdown: How many COVID-19 tests in your area?
NEW data has revealed the number of coronavirus tests and false positives recorded in each Hospital and Health Service region of Queensland.
The government figures were released following a Queensland Parliament question on notice from Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates, directed to Deputy Premier Steven Miles.
Dr Miles said a total of 198,106 tests had been conducted across the state as at June 1.
In Mackay Hospital and Health Service, 3586 tests had been carried out up until this date.
There have been no false positive COVID-19 tests recorded in the region.
One false positive test recorded in Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service involved the death of Blackwater man Nathan Turner.
Dr Miles defended the media being briefed on Mr Turner’s false positive test as a measure to protect the community when questioned by Gregory MP Lachlan Miller.
“Any death in Queensland is a tragedy and I’d like to again convey my condolences to this gentleman’s fiancee and his family,” he said.
“I’m advised that the Hospital and Health Service and the Department of Health acted with an abundance of caution and chose to notify the community, place people potentially exposed to the virus in quarantine and encourage people to get tested to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”
Total tests as at June 1, 2020 (broken down by Hospital and Health Service area)
Torres and Cape: 904
Cairns and Hinterland: 11,147
North West: 388
Townsville: 7179
Mackay: 3586
Central Queensland: 9438
Central West: 250
Wide Bay: 5959
Sunshine Coast: 15,100
Metro North: 49,186
Metro South: 47,627
Darling Downs: 7441
West Moreton: 10,332
South West: 507
Gold Coast: 28,065
Interstate/Overseas: 997
Total false positive tests at June 1, 2020:
Central Queensland: 1
Metro North: 2
Metro South: 1
Gold Coast: 2