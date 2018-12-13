Stay cautious on the roads these holidays

SCHOOL is out today and police are urging families to remain vigilant when travelling over the holidays.

Officer-in-charge of Emerald Road Policing Unit Sergeant Brad Weeks said his message for Christmas is to be safe.

"If you are going to be driving long distances please plan ahead,” Sgt Weeks said.

"Have plenty of rest before and during your trip, don't drink or take drugs and drive, don't be distracted, make sure you and all of your passengers are wearing a seatbelt properly fitted and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination so you don't have to speed.”

Sgt Weeks said accidents and receiving a fine are not the only things that can ruin your holiday.

"If your car breaks down in the middle of nowhere it can be very distressing and even dangerous,” he said.

"Have a quick check of your vehicle before you leave.

If it's been a long time since you've have had your vehicle mechanically inspected, right now is a great time to see your local mechanic before heading off on holidays.”

Sgt Weeks also wanted to remind families who have a learner driver to not let them drive a long distance without regular breaks. "It's very important to give them as much experience as possible and I know they need to get their hours up, but don't forget that they are still learning,” Sgt Weeks said.

"My final message is to have a very Merry Christmas and return home safe and sound.”

Sgt Weeks encourages drivers of all ages to check out Qld Government StreetSmarts at streetsmarts.initiatives. qld.gov.au/