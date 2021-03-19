Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Massive Park Ridge shed fire
News

‘Stay indoors’: Massive industrial blaze causes toxic plume

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a suspicious shed fire at Park Ridge, Logan, which occurred late Thursday night.

At 11.30pm, emergency services were called to a property on Koplick Road where a shed was well alight.

A shed has been destroyed after fire in a Logan industrial site.
A shed has been destroyed after fire in a Logan industrial site.

The shed contains thousands of tyres, a caravan and drums of oil and grease.

Sixty firefighters have been battling the blaze for more than five hours, with their efforts hampered by the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

 

Firefighters battle a large shed fire at Logan.
Firefighters battle a large shed fire at Logan.

 

The fire has created a thick plume of toxic smoke which is moving towards East Beaumont Road.

Residents of the area, particularly those living in Beaumont Estate have been advised to stay indoors and close windows while air quality levels are monitored.

 

 

 

 

A crime scene has been declared as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as 'Stay indoors': Massive industrial blaze causes toxic smoke plume

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fire logan toxic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAPRAS COUP: Big-name signing for women’s team

        Premium Content CAPRAS COUP: Big-name signing for women’s team

        Rugby League Experienced Jillaroo, Queensland and Broncos star to play 2021 season.

        Why the warning siren didn’t sound during Sapphire flood

        Premium Content Why the warning siren didn’t sound during Sapphire flood

        News Mayor responds to questions surrounding why the early warning siren didn’t trigger...

        How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        Premium Content How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        News The new system breaks down barriers for tradies, security guards, architects and...

        FREAKISH: Outback rugby league sensation signs with Storm

        Premium Content FREAKISH: Outback rugby league sensation signs with Storm

        Sport From a small town upbringing in the Outback, here’s how the ‘kangaroo catcher’ is...