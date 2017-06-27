Staying connected

STAY CONNECTED: The Meeting Tree at Mackenzie Park in Duaringa is a self-sustaining power source designed to keep residents and visitors connected during times of disaster.

DUARINGA residents can now stay connected during times of disaster thanks to a power source known as the Meeting Tree, installed at Mackenzie Park.

The $22,000 device is powered by a solar panel, providing free wi-fi access, phone charging and lap top charging.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was the first of four to be installed in the Central Highlands.

"In times of disaster one of the first utilities to break down is the electricity grid, leaving our communities without access to vital information from emergency services,” he said.

"These devices will bridge the gap in times of need, enabling people to plug in, receive information and send messages to loved ones - to stay connected.”

Cr Hayes said in addition to the disaster management benefits the environmentally-friendly trees were also a win for the region's tourism sector, as they will be operational all year round.

The sites for the three remaining meeting trees are currently being assessed for suitability.