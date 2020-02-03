Menu
Steve Dickson is running for Division 7 in the upcoming Sunshine Coast Council election. Photo: Lachie Millard
Steve Dickson is running for Division 7 in the upcoming Sunshine Coast Council election. Photo: Lachie Millard
Politics

Dickson seeks resurrection after strip club scandal

Ashley Carter
3rd Feb 2020 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM
FORMER One Nation Queensland leader Steve Dickson has announced he's ready to return to politics, just 10 months after his US strip club scandal, and will stand as an independent in the upcoming Sunshine Coast Council election.

Mr Dickson will run for the Division 7 seat against incumbent Councillor Ted Hungerford and fellow candidate Cam Young.

In a statement, he said he had been motivated by people in his community urging him to get involved, and was delighted to take up the challenge.

"I will be standing as an independent because I believe local government is no place for party politics," Mr Dickson said.

"It is where I started my community involvement and it is where I feel most comfortable, working closely within my community on a daily basis to ensure the best outcomes for local residents."

Mr Dickson said people in local communities believed in local communities and grassroot politics, which was why more independent representatives were being elected.

"From what I have been able to observe and heard from many residents in the last couple of years Division 7 is not being properly represented by the current member and that is why I have been approached to stand again for public office," he said.

He said a key issue he would push for was the reinstatement of the urban food street concept, in which 100 homes agreed to grow fruit trees and various vegetables along their verge gardens.

"It was working well and was well-accepted by the community and its popularity was growing throughout the area until short sightedness of council decreed that all the trees, some eight years old, be cut down and the vegetable gardens pulled up," he said.

"I will also be announcing other policy ideas and community initiatives as we get nearer the election. My main ideas are about keeping communities together, not destroying them. The urban food street concept was unique to the Coast and it should never have been dismantled."

Mr Dickson underwent fierce public scrutiny last year after footage was released of him making derogatory comments and touching a dancer in a US strip club.

In a later statement, he said he was deeply remorseful for his "disrespectful comments towards women" and submitted his resignation to One Nation Leader Pauline Hansen.

Before joining One Nation, Mr Dickson represented the Maroochy Shire for six years from 2000 and was a State MP from 2006.

division 7 politics steve dickson sunshine coast council sunshine coast council 2020 election
The Sunshine Coast Daily

