Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Radio host Steve Price will not be returning to airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year, with reports the star has been “sacked”.
Radio host Steve Price will not be returning to airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year, with reports the star has been “sacked”.
News

Steve Price ‘sacked’ from radio gigs

13th Dec 2019 5:56 PM

Radio host Steve Price will reportedly not be returning to the airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year.

Price was reportedly "sacked" after not being able to agree to new terms with the station, 7 News and Michael Smith News have reported.

An email from Macquarie Media Limited's managing director of radio, Tom Malone, said Price would not be returning to his afternoons slot on 2GB and 4BC in 2020.

"Steve has been a presenter on Macquarie Radio stations for almost 10 years, firstly on MTR in Melbourne before hosting Nights across the network, and finally Afternoons from earlier this year," Mr Malone said.

"Unfortunately, Steve and I could not agree on the best way forward for 2020.

"I'd like to thank Steve for his terrific contribution to Macquarie Radio, and we wish him well for the future."

2gb 4bc steve price

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        News A list of everyone appearing at Blackwater’s Magistrate court.

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.

        Low water levels a safety hazard

        Low water levels a safety hazard

        News Hazards and shallow water may present a serious safety risk.

        CQ engineer the first woman in Qld to earn explosion skill

        premium_icon CQ engineer the first woman in Qld to earn explosion skill

        Business She will perform a critical role in underground mines