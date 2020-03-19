Still a passion for racing through expected cancellations

MORANBAH Race Club hosted its big autumn Saint Patrick’s Day meeting at Treasure Park last Saturday.

With more than 700 patrons through the gates, the community still has a very strong passion for racing.

Secretary Kay Juhas said the club was more than pleased with the crowd and the day went off without any hiccups.

Three races on the program were taken out by the king of Treasure Park, John Manzelmann.

He opened his account early, combining in the first race with Leading North Queensland rider Wanderson D’avila to score on Tartufo Bianco in the first leg of a winning double for D’avila.

The jockey’s winning double came on John Manzelmann’s bonny filly Vampirina ($3.10) who toughed it out in a tight finish, holding off stable mate Bush Beat Rocket ($3.80) to take out the benchmark 45 handicap over 1170m.

The richest race on the program, the QTIS maiden handicap over 1000m, was taken out by Bluff trainer Bill Trimble with Dirt Rich ($3.80).

The horse scored the impressively after being given a gun run in transit by Martin Hayley.

It ran away for a 1.5m length win on the lightly raced Bluff-trained three-year-old.

The main event on the program, the $10,000 benchmark 60 over 1400m, was taken out by Manzelmann in the third leg of his winning treble.

The Manzelmann-trained Sound Investment ($2.50) was ridden to perfection by Girish Goomany in a sustained display of speed and grit.

In a tough tradesman-like effort Goomany had to dig deep after being headed halfway up the straight by Bevan Johnson’s runner.

Tracy Simmons took out the last race on the program, the Moranbah Workers Club community cup over the Moranbah mile, with Deckraider ($1.70), who carried 61.5kg to victory with Katariina Aho in the saddle.

The well-fancied runner never gave punters on course a shadow of doubt and worked home comfortably to take out the event.

Racing in the Central Highlands is facing many unknowns, with clubs all over Australia either suspending racing or racing with no crowd.

This Saturday’s Springsure meeting has been cancelled with racing authorities continuing to monitor the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The Springsure meeting will be run at Pioneer Park in Emerald with some minor tweaks.

The decision was made by the Emerald Jockey Club Committee to host the crowd free race day to give racing participants a continuity of prize money.

But not all is lost, as racing footage of the meeting will be streamed by On the Bit’s Matty Peters.

Capricornia Racing chairman Leon Roberts hopes that in upcoming weeks, all non-TAB racing with no crowds can continue to keep country racing participants in prize money so racing can continue.