Still no change a year after woman’s tragic death

A SAFER level crossing, more carparking, improved access and even a relocation are some of the safety options highlighted in stage one of the Lindum Station Precinct Study this week.

Federal Minister Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said consultation with residents was helping to improve the "dangerous" intersection at Lindum.

The study has had nearly 7000 website views, almost 300 surveys completed and 180 ideas shared on the interactive wall.

But residents are already fed up with the wait after an elderly woman died was struck by a train at Lindum more than a year ago with still no major safety measures have actually been put in place.

Bronwyn Brown, who works in the area, said it was time all the talk was over when she spoke to the Herald last month.

"It's time to cut through the red tape and just get something done," she said.

Federal Member for Bonner Ross Vasta said community safety was his priority.

"Options to be explored include grade separation, upgrading the existing level crossing and relocating the level crossing," Mr Vasta said.

"The project will also consider station and parking upgrades.

State Member for Lytton Joan Pease said the community wanted a long-term solution.

"I have asked the Minister to ensure that the technical study considers all possibilities, including lower community-impact options," she said.

"This could include relocating the level crossing or upgrading the station with lift access to make the level crossing safer for pedestrians and cars."

The State Government committed $600,000 of funding - which it has spent on the study.

Federal Government has committed $85 million to a solution, and Brisbane City Council designated $40 million.

