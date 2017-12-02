Still optimistic for win

One Nation candidate for Gregory, Mark Higgins stays confident, even though LNP is leading the way.

ALTHOUGH LNP's Lachlan Millar is currently the clear front-runner, One Nation candidate Mark Higgins is still looking optimistic.

Mr Higgins said there were still a lot of votes to be counted.

"I'm still optimistic,” he said. "Even though I'm a long way behind, there's always a chance.

"The results for Queensland itself, well I'm fairly disappointed with the way the preferential dealt a blow to democracy.”

Mr Higgins said, although they didn't have a lot of time to campaign, he was happy with the results.

"We certainly didn't have a lot of time to prepare,” he said. "The leader of Labor said there was not going to be an election until next year, but next thing you know, here we are.

"We are one of the most popular and biggest electorate in Queensland, and to cover the entire area is impossible.

"I was happy with what I was able to do in the time frame we were given - I will be back next time.”

Sitting LNP member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said that until the results were declared, he would continue to work towards a better Gregory.

"I am very grateful for the support I received at the election,” he said. "However, at this stage, the votes continue to be counted.

"Until the results have been officially declared, I will continue to work for the constituents of Gregory as I have done so for the better part of the past three years.

"If I am fortunate enough to be re-elected, I will continue to work hard to deliver the best outcomes for the Gregory Electorate including better roads, infrastructure, education and health care services.”

ALP candidate Dave Kerrigan said overall he was very happy with how things went with his campaign.

"I'm really pleased, not just with results, but overall,” he said.

"There was a lot of support, and I was so happy with the help and support and volunteers who got in and worked hard throughout the campaign.

"We received a lot of great feedback and even the premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, acknowledged the results and acknowledged that more needs to be done in the region.

"There is more work to do, not just in Queensland, but in Australia. A lot of country areas are doing it tough and need policies put in place to address these issues.”