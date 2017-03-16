Still under construction

The map of Emerald showing what is in build stage (brown), what's connected (purple) and what's in build preparation (green).

EMERALD is still months away before the National Broadband Network will be ready for service in town.

According to NBN Co, currently 7650 premises are under construction in town which started in December last year and is expected to be complete by May-June this year.

"As long as there are no unforseen delays, such as weeks of bad weather, those dates should remain,” Queensland Corporate Affairs manager Kylie Lindsay said.

"So while they're a good guide, they're not confirmed as such because there are so many variables.”

Emerald isn't the only town in the Central Highlands currently under construction.

In Blackwater, construction is underway to bring NBN to 2761 premises by the end of April.

Moranbah is also expected to be ready by late April, with 4781 premises under construction and a further 124 to be serviced by fixed wireless, which is not yet in build. In Middlemount, 902 premises, and Tieri, 584 premises, service is expected to be ready by May while Clermont, 1297 premises, will be ready in July though work in Capella and Springsure has not yet started.

"While we would like to connect everyone at the same time, we are constrained by both economic and physical resource limitations,” she said.

"As a result, we must build the network in an efficient, systematic manner. Everybody in Australia will be able to benefit from the NBN network once the network is complete. We are working hard to do this as fast as possible.”