Stocking up on Christmas gifts

POKER RUN: The toys take a ride on the bikes at last year's Toy and Poker Run.

GET ready Emerald, the Central Highlands HOG Chapter is hosting its 19th annual Toy and Poker Run.

The Toy and Poker Run departs Toyworld at 11am Saturday with registration from 10am, November 4.

The cost is $10 per hand, which you will collect along the way, and all proceeds go to the The Salvation Army.

Co-director of Central Highlands Harley Owners Group, Vicky Dalton, said the event was important for the community, especially around Christmas time.

"Our main goal is to raise as much money and gifts as we can for The Salvation Army and families around Christmas time,” Mrs Dalton said.

"We have also been selling raffle tickets for a major prize - $1000 worth of Milwaukee tools, which has been donated by Lawrence and Hanson Emerald.

"We commence at Toyworld at 11am, where you purchase your cards, then we head out to Lake Maraboon Village where you collect a couple more cards and finish up the day at Maraboon Tavern for lunch and some presentations from The Salvation Army.

"All the people at the toy run generally buy gifts suitable for families, usually children's toys, which will also be donated and presented to The Salvation Army during the presentations.

"If anyone is still chasing a raffle ticket you can purchase them from Lawrence and Hanson Emerald where you can see the major prize.”

This is the 19th year Mrs Dalton and her husband Garry have put on this event for The Salvation Army in Emerald and they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

"Usually when you do raise money it is local and with The Salvation Army we knew it would stay within the community, so it really benefits local families in Emerald,” Mrs Dalton said.

"We normally raise between $4000 and $5000 plus the toys, which are a bonus.

"Last year we had a turnout of about 70 people. This year we should get a similar turnout, including about 50 bike riders from our personal chapters.

"It is a worthy cause and all donations are greatly appreciated.”

Toyworld has also been involved every year and always makes a generous donation of toys and gifts to The Salvation Army.

If you would like to make a donation but can't make the run, you are more than welcome to drop it into Toyworld itself and Mrs Dalton will collect it from there.

This promises to be an exciting day out and for a good cause, so don't be shy. Bring the family and remember all bikes and cars are welcome.

For more details contact 0402402654.