Police divers find stolen ute at bottom of The Rockies

Police divers located a stolen Toyota ute that was illegally dumped in The Rockies, a popular swimming hole near Warwick. QPS

A SPECIAL squad of police divers from Brisbane have uncovered a stolen car in the depths of a popular swimming hole near Emu Vale, east of Warwick.

Police divers conducted a search of 'The Rockies' on Wednesday.

The Toyota ute was identified as a vehicle that was reported stolen from Rose Bud Court on August 8.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the ute was found under a popular jump-off point and could have potentially cause a hazard for those using the swimming spot.

"Those responsible have demonstrated they have complete disregard for the safety of anyone swimming or the environment they have polluted with fuel and oil," the spokesman said.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.