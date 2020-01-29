Menu
UTE STOLEN: Capella police are investigating the theft of a white dual cab utility.
Stolen washing machine found at park

Kristen Booth
29th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
A WASHING machine travelled more than 50km on the Australia Day long weekend after being stolen from its Central Queensland home.

Capella Police are also investigating the theft of a white dual cab utility, stolen from the vicinity of Crinum St, Capella on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Constable Rodney Minns said the same vehicle was believed to have been involved with a break and enter that afternoon in Emerald.

It was found back at Capella on Monday morning, a short distance from where it was reported stolen.

Police also located a washing machine near the public toilet block on Peak Downs St, Capella, which was part of the stolen property from Emerald.

Snr Const. Minns said the washing machine had since been recovered and police returned it to its owner.

He said police would continue to investigate the theft of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to the vehicle theft at Crinum St, near the hotel, on Sunday afternoon is encouraged to contact Capella Police, call Policelink on 131 444 or ring Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

capella police station crimes police police investigation stolen property thefts
