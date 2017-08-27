Stop to see the spectacular: experience 10 iconic spots of the Central Highlands

EXPLORE: Get out and about in the region, perhaps by taking a trip to Virgin Rock in Springsure.

THIS time of the year is the perfect time to load up the family, pat the dog goodbye, jump into the car and get out there and discover your own backyard.

To assist you in your travels, here are 10 amazing features of the Central Highlands that you simply must do, not in any order; just as the road may lead you.

Peak Range National Park

TAKE a drive through remnant volcanic basalt plugs that dot the landscape, described by explorer, Ludwig Leichhardt as a "range of noble peaks”.

These amazing land forms are surrounded by modern- day towns, diverse agricultural activities and coal mines.

Volcano landscape

THE drive from Rubyvale to Clermont takes you through a landscape that opens up to reveal ancient volcanoes that dot the horizon as far as the eye can see.

Sapphire Gemfields

THE sapphire gemfields are the largest fossicking fields in the world and the small towns, the settlements and the people that make up the region are unique in character.

Have an adventure here, you never know what you may discover.

Lake Maraboon

LAKE Maraboon is the second-largest man-made lake in Queensland and is the principal supplier of water to the Nogoa Irrigation area and to the town of Emerald.

The end results are the fertile soils and acres of sun- ripened crops and grass- fattened cattle in this area.

Minerva Hills and surrounds

PART of the Sandstone Wilderness country of Central Queensland, the Minerva Hills overlook the small pioneering and agricultural town of Springsure, the place for the perfect day trip and home of Virgin Rock.

Ka Mundie National Park

KA MUNDIE and Salvator Rosa National Parks are the most remote parks within the Sandstone Wilderness, with no facilities and not much infrastructure.

This is where you get to live adventure.

Carnarvon Gorge National Park

ONE of the most prominent National Parks in Queensland, the Carnarvon Gorge and its numerous canyons and gorges are the iconic attraction for the Sandstone Wilderness Country.

Nuga Nuga National Park and lake Nuga Nuga

LAKE Nuga Nuga is the jewel in the Nuga Nuga National Park.

The lake is the home of many water birds and the waterlilies appear as a colourful carpet spread across the lake.

Blackdown Tableland National Park

THIS spectacular sandstone plateau features deep sided gorges, rock pools and waterfalls and is the backdrop to some of the region's largest coal mines.

Blackwater coal mines

THE Blackwater area features some of the largest coal mines in the southern Bowen Basin and the mines along with the huge machinery and vast infrastructure are testament to the Coal Capital tag of the town.

This has been just a brief appetiser of things to see and do in our great region and we all know there is so much more available on our menu.

So now adventure awaits, get out there and have a wander around.