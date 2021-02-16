Store manager’s shame: Cash plundered, stock given to mates

A Logan store manager whose marriage was breaking down stole more than $7000 in cash and stock from his former Lockyer Valley employer, pocketing the cash and handing out tyres to his mates.

Shailer Park man Arron John Bourke, 30, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday to six offences committed against his former employer, Gatton Tyres & More, where he was the store manager, between November 1 and December 25, 2019.

They included four counts of stealing by a clerk/servant and one count each of forgery and uttering a forged document.

The court heard three of the thefts related to cash stolen from the business, while the fourth related to pilfered tyres, which he then handed off to his mates.

Police prosecutor Sgt Kellie Cullen told the court despite being asked to return the tyres, Bourke had not done so, nor had he repaid a cent of the $7221.11 he owed the business.

Bourke tried to cover up his egregious thefts by writing false stock reports, which aggravated the offending.

Defence lawyer Alannah Patron told the court her client's offending was precipitated by the breakdown of his marriage of four years.

"In that period of September to December 2019, he felt the full force of that separation," she said.

"He felt a very obvious shift in his health and wellbeing and turned to alcohol and began drinking excessively."

She told the court her client is financially stricken, with about $20,000 owing on personal loans and credit cards, while he has a SPER debt in excess of $2000.

The court heard Bourke worked in the tyre industry for about 15 years and has recently found FIFO work as a geographical driller.

Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll sentenced Bourke to six months' imprisonment, suspended for a period of two years.

Convictions were recorded.

