Store memories forever

SNAP AND SAVE: Outside Hours School Care director Trudy Roberts and Flynn Group digital design officer Tegan Rooney with Nate Russel and Sieragh Kelly. Aden Stokes

EMERALD Outside School Hours Care has partnered with Skills Wallet to provide families with a new way to track children's development and store precious achievements and memories.

Flynn Group operations manager Julie-Anne Clark said Skills Wallet maintains an electronic record of a child's early learning history.

"Upload achievements, certificates, creative memories and more. Skills Wallet's mobile app allows you to snap a photo of any document and then instantly converts your image to PDF, ready to store or send to friends and family, keeping them up to date with your children's formative years,” she said.

"Lose your phone, tablet or paper trail? No problem. Skills Wallet is always accessible, any time, on any device.

"It's also not just for kids, Skills Wallet has packages to suit everyone, including students, workforce, teachers and professionals. Keep track of expiring competencies, medicals, inductions and even track professional development hours.

"As a fundraising partner, $10 from every app sold is donated to OSHC which goes to the development of the centre and children.”

Emerald OSHC director Trudy Roberts said any fundraiser would be helpful for the children and resources at the centre.

"We are a not for profit centre and the only before and after school care and vacation care in Emerald, so getting behind Skills Wallet is a huge benefit for the community,” Ms Roberts said.

"It's also a huge benefit for parents as well, because it allows them to hold on to sentimental pictures and different letters the kids write and the sort of stuff you store away and lose. You can just take a photo of it and save it.

"It's a good little app to have.”

To purchase a subscription visit www.skillswallet.me and use the code EmeraldOSHC.