Stories of Hope: Helping each and everyone

FOR registered nurses Annette Luck and Zelda Drotsky, cancer is part of their everyday work.

Working in the Emerald Hospital Infusion Services facility, the pair assist with post-cancer treatment, disconnection, device maintenance and follow-ups.

"I've been working in this facility for the last six years,” Annette said.

"Every year our services are increasing. Last year we did over 220 infusions and we'll be definitely surpassing that this year.'

Annette said she chose nursing as a career because she wanted to make a difference to people's lives.

"And that's why we set up this facility here in Emerald,' she said.

"The aim was to keep families together so that they didn't have to travel to the big tertiary centres to get treatment, like Brisbane.

"It's extraordinarily expensive and if they have their family here they tend to cope a lot better than if they're isolated.”

Annette and Zelda are helping spread the word about the Central Highlands Relay for Life event, on August 19 and 20 in Emerald.

The event raises awareness and money for Cancer Council Queensland's vital research and support services.

"So many people in their lifetime will have a chronic illness and need to get treatment - we see it all the time,” Zelda said.

"I find our work very challenging, but we definitely have more rewarding days than not.

"I would say the biggest thing for me is know your body - no one knows your body like you do.”

Annette agreed, adding that much of the time it came down to early diagnosis.

The nurses urged locals to get behind the event and register at www.relay forlife.org.au.

"The earlier the better,” she said.

"There's so much out there that can pick up these diseases, like breast screens or getting your bloods done if you've got a family history. It's all there you just have to go out and seek it.”

"Even if it helps just one person, that's worth it,” Zelda said.