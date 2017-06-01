Stories of Hope: Helping hand for life's challenges

AS A paramedic of 11 years, Emerald's Belinda Deebank has helped people from all walks of life in their moment of need.

From the miracle of childbirth to accidental injuries, and the ongoing fight for cancer patients.

"I have two aunties who had breast cancer, but especially through our role in our job that's where we come in contact with cancer on a really regular basis,” Belinda said.

"And normally at our level we see the worst effects of it, not the start but the end result.”

Belinda is participating in the 2017 Central Highlands Relay for Life on the Queensland Ambulance Service team for the third year in a row.

The expectant mother said the Emerald branch first got involved to "give back to the community”.

"It's our job to be a paramedic, but this is a personal contribution,” she said.

"I think it's important for people to see that we're human.

"We get touched by the same things everyone else gets touched by.”

Belinda said she got involved to honour people who have lost their battle with cancer and the survivors, and to raise money for an important cause.

"It puts you in touch with it on a personal basis,” she said.

"It's so easy to distance yourself from the effects if it's not happening to you, but when you go to an event like this the emotion is there and you feel it.”

Belinda said she loves the social aspect of Relay for Life and how easy it is to take part.

She encouraged anyone interested in the annual Cancer Council fundraiser to jump on their website or contact a committee member to find out more.

Central Highlands Relay for Life will be held on 19 and 20 August 2017 at the Emerald Showgrounds.

Visit relayforlife.org.au to register.