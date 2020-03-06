Menu
STORM: Showers and thunderstorms could develop this afternoon to the east.
Storm darts through Central Highlands overnight

Timothy Cox
6th Mar 2020 9:45 AM

LIGHTNING, thunder, and rain visited Central Highlanders overnight in a brief, but powerful storm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Grace Legge said: “It was quite an intense storm as it went through.

“Emerald saw around 40mm, but just south of there the storm actually dropped over 140mm in quite a short period of time.

“That line that went through has definitely passed and eased.”

She said showers and thunderstorms could develop this afternoon to the east, and on the weekend a surface trough may return to parts of the Central Highlands.

Daytime temperatures should remain in the low to mid 30s from today until Monday next week.

Fire danger is low to moderate.

