Debris lies strewn across the yard at a block of flats at Mooloolaba that lost its roof during the wild hailstorm. Picture: Lachie Millard
Weather

Storm declared catastrophic, $40 million in claims

Matty Holdsworth
18th Nov 2019 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
THE Insurance Council of Australia has declared Sunday's Sunshine Coast storms a catastrophe causing more than $40 million in claims.

As of 2pm, insurers have received more than 5000 claims (including about 3000 motor vehicle claims).

However, insurers expect many more claims will be lodged by householders and businesses over the next few days. 

Over the course of about two hours the super cells swept through the region, starting at Beerwah and leaving suburbs in its wake.

Crops were ripped up in the Glasshouse Mountains, 100-year-old trees uprooted, hundreds of roofs damaged and thousands of windscreens shattered as the cricket ball-sized hail rained down.

 

Insurance Council Head of Risk and Operations Karl Sullivan encouraged property owners to lodge claims directly with their insurers - either online or through call centres - as soon as they were able.

"Storm and hail damage is covered by household policies and comprehensive motor vehicle policies," he said. "Insurers are standing by to help their customers and are already mobilising assessors to examine damaged properties and cars."

Mr Sullivan said insurers had received claims for damage to cars and other vehicles and urged motorists not to drive unroadworthy vehicles.

He said many homes and businesses had suffered damage to roofs, awnings and solar panels, and overflowing gutters have caused interior damage to some properties.

Palm Drive Resident Bill Carey cleans up the debris from a fallen tree on his fence and yard after a wild storm ripped through Mooloolaba on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Lachie Millard
