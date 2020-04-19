Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hail the size of golf balls hit Kawana and the severe thunderstorm is predicted to roll further north threatening communities like Moranbah and St Lawrence
Hail the size of golf balls hit Kawana and the severe thunderstorm is predicted to roll further north threatening communities like Moranbah and St Lawrence
Weather

Storm dropping golf-ball size hail moving in

Zizi Averill
19th Apr 2020 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STORM dropping golf-ball sized hailstorms is predicted to roll further north, threatening communities like Moranbah and St Lawrence.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning to residents in the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields regions.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said the storm was bringing damaging, locally destructive winds and large hailstones to Central Queensland.

BOM issues a severe weather warning for the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricorn region
BOM issues a severe weather warning for the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricorn region

While the storm is largely impacting areas around Rockhampton, Mr Majchrowski said it was moving in a north-easterly direction, with Moranbah and St Lawrence in the danger zone.

"We're already seeing sparks in Moranbah," he said.

"(And) new storms are developing."

Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning to residents as a storm moves into the Isaac region on Sunday April 19. St Lawrence resident Vivienne Coleman photographed the storm as it moved around her property.
Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning to residents as a storm moves into the Isaac region on Sunday April 19. St Lawrence resident Vivienne Coleman photographed the storm as it moved around her property. Vivienne Coleman

Mr Majchrowski said a passing upper trough was causing the "instability".

He warned residents to prepare for the severe storm.

The storm has severely impacted communities further south, with residents in Frenchville, The Range, Kawana and Norman Gardens reporting hail, ranging from peas to golf balls in size, was pounding their homes.

 

Mackay was predicted to avoid the worst of the storm, with Monday featuring only a slight chance of a shower near the coast.

BOM has predicted a partially cloudy day on Monday, with temperatures ranging from 21 to 29 degrees in Mackay.

It will be mostly sunny featuring light winds from Tuesday until Thursday, BOM reported.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services storm preparation advise - Provided by BOM

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.
bureau of meteorology central coast and whitsundays weather central highlands and coalfields mackay mackay weather moranbah moranbah weather rockhampton st lawrence
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay uni students adjust to online learning

        premium_icon Mackay uni students adjust to online learning

        News CQ University students in Mackay adapting positively to online learning despite fears and uncertainty

        Results are in: Central Highlands councillors declared

        premium_icon Results are in: Central Highlands councillors declared

        News These are your councillors for the next local government term.

        Heroes of the pandemic: Neighbourhood Centre volunteer

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Neighbourhood Centre volunteer

        News Paula Turner is driven by compassion for people.

        Community on board with driveway dawn services

        premium_icon Community on board with driveway dawn services

        News Emerald mum will join her children on the front steps to pay respects in national...