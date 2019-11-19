Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Storms have launched three trampolines into power lines in as many weeks, with authorities warning residents to tie them down.
Storms have launched three trampolines into power lines in as many weeks, with authorities warning residents to tie them down.
Weather

Storms launch trampolines into power lines

19th Nov 2019 10:01 AM

Authorities are trampoline owners to secure the toys after storms launched three into power lines in as many weeks.

Energy crews who have removed the wrecks of trampolines from lines at Richlands, Dalby and Warwick say they were surprised at the distance and height the winds had carried them.

Their advice to residents to tie them to trees was issued on Tuesday, two days after the first major storm of the 2019 season lashed the southeast corner, causing at least $40 million in damage from hail and strong winds.

danger storms trampolines weather

Just In

    Home lending up by 52 per cent

    Home lending up by 52 per cent
    • 19th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteer raises thousands for animals in need

        premium_icon Volunteer raises thousands for animals in need

        News A Cental Queensland pet rescue organisation has received close to $15,000 from community members.

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels

        premium_icon IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels

        Education Government says these 178 state schools will soon have solar panels.