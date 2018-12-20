Menu
Sneak peek at Stormy’s Playboy shoot

by New York Post
20th Dec 2018 3:49 AM

Porn star Stormy Daniels has revealed that she will be featured in the next issue of Playboy.

According to the New York Post, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, announced the news on social media, saying the revelation was something she was "beyond excited and honoured to share."

"I am in the new issue of Playboy that hits newsstands this week. This is such a dream come true for me," Daniels wrote.

She also expressed her appreciation to all those "who made this shoot possible."

A photo that accompanied her Instagram post showed Daniels dressed in a black jacket and stockings as she leaned against a wall. The Playboy bunny logo appeared in the bottom left corner of the frame.

 

Stormy Daniels has alleged she had a brief affair with Donald Trump. Picture: Supplied
Daniels gained notoriety with her allegation that she'd had a one-night affair with US President Donald Trump in 2006, years before his election to the US' top job.

She sued him earlier this year, seeking to break a nondisclosure agreement she'd signed days before the 2016 election as part of a $US130,000 ($A180,000) hush-money settlement.

 

Mr Trump has strongly denied the affair took place.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, has taken responsibility for making the payment to Daniels. Mr Cohen was last week sentenced to three years' jail.

 

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

