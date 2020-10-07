Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Story behind ‘miracle’ pelican photo

by Brianna Morris-Grant
7th Oct 2020 6:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PHOTOGRAPHER has captured a "miracle" photo of a pelican enjoying its lunch on a Gold Coast waterway.

The bird can be seen wolfing down dozens of tiny fish at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir.

University of Queensland professor Dr Nick Hamilton said he didn't even know whether the photo had worked out until he got home.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020

"You see the pelicans eating all the time (but this photo) was kind of a miracle," he said.

"It was only when I got home and was going over the photos I saw it was in focus, you could see everything.

"It's one of my best photos of the year."

The photo, taken at the weekend, has since garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of shares since it was posted to Twitter.

Dr Hamilton said he had seen an influx of interest in his photos and in the city's wildlife since the pandemic.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020

"I think people need some sort of relief," he said.

"It's a really good time at the moment to start going out too, it's spring and the (wildlife) behaviour is quite predictable."

You can see more of Dr Hamilton's photos on Twitter @DoktrNick.

Originally published as Story behind 'miracle' pelican photo

More Stories

Show More
gold coast pelican photography

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police on the hunt for trailer stolen from CQ business

        Premium Content Police on the hunt for trailer stolen from CQ business

        Crime CCTV from a neighbouring business shows the unknown persons hook up the trailer and leave the site.

        Boilermaker caught drug-driving after using pot to sleep

        Premium Content Boilermaker caught drug-driving after using pot to sleep

        News Magistrate warned the worker not to use drugs at all

        Bull sale record smashed at Brahman Week Sale

        Premium Content Bull sale record smashed at Brahman Week Sale

        Rural The 952kg, 27-month-old Jambin progeny was the most expensive bull sold this...

        Strong bidding at cattle sales with high prices

        Premium Content Strong bidding at cattle sales with high prices

        Rural More than 3420 cattle, drawn from Nebo, Middlemount, Mackay and Gin Gin were...