Straight shooter aces it

BULLSEYE: Emerald Nick Williamson has taken home the Queensland Queen's Prize for three consecutive years.

BULLSEYE: Emerald Nick Williamson has taken home the Queensland Queen's Prize for three consecutive years. Kristen Booth

GEMFIELDS Rifle Club's Nick Williamson has taken out the Queensland Queen's Prize for the third consecutive year.

Not only did the 70-year-old win, he also set a new record grand aggregate score of 939.60 for the five-day competition at the Belmont Shooting Complex.

"No one has won three years in a row but I managed to pull it off,” Williamson said.

"I'm not doing bad for an old man of 70. There are so many good shooters that the points at the top are very skinny, just because of the quality of the shooters.”

Owner of Ace Arms, a specialist firearms and ammunition retailer in Emerald, Williamson competed against the best shooters from all over Australia and New Zealand in 16 events - covering distances from 300 to 1000 yards - for the title and more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.

"It's always won and lost at the 1000 yards,” he said.

"I was a couple of points behind, but I always manage to come over the top of them in the longs and win.

"Conditions were quite tricky this year with a fair amount of wind and mirage to contend with, but no rain and great comradeship among the competitors made for a very enjoyable shoot.”

Williamson, who competed in the F-standard class, said he was competitive by nature and needed to be completely focused.

"Three years in a row is very good,” he said.

"To concentrate and focus for five days straight is almost impossible.

"I just dig deep.

"I can generally do it for about three (days) but the last couple of days is a struggle.

"But this time, all temptations pushed aside, no coffee, no alcohol, early nights and good food.”