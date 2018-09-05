Straight to winner's circle

IN THE LEAD: Leading Race 1 at the Ladies and Tradies Race Day last weekend at Pioneer Park, Emerald.

IN THE LEAD: Leading Race 1 at the Ladies and Tradies Race Day last weekend at Pioneer Park, Emerald. Aden Stokes

THE Emerald Jockey Club hosted the annual Ladies and Tradies Race Day last Saturday. The ladies turned out in droves and there was a wealth of tradies on hand.

The racing grade one action was served up with several thrilling finishes.

President Leon Roberts said the day was well supported by patrons and was a nice warm up for the big October 13 Emerald 100 race day meeting which he said was expecting a massive roll out.

The local trainers broke through in Race 2, the 1100 metre maiden handicap.

Tracey Leake took out the event with Craiglea Torque ($10), which was ridden by apprentice Elyce Smith.

Smith gave the Leake-trained runner a gun run in transit with Craiglea Torque running away to dominate.

The eight-year-old gelding hadn't raced since 2014 which was a real credit to Leake and her stable foreman to get him back to track and in the winner's stall.

The benchmark 65 1300 metre handicap produced the most thrilling finish of the day with only a length splitting the first eight runners across the line.

Barcaldine trainer Patrick O'Toole took out the event with his 2017 Emerald 100 place getter Hunter Island ($2) who made it back to back wins landing the prize right on the line by the barest of margins.

Hunter Island was piloted under the big weight of 62kg by Prominent jumps jockey Paul Hamblin who often ventures north from Victoria in the jumps off season to ride in country Queensland.

The nine-year-old gelding Hunter Island is raced by Ian Rohden from Springsure who indicated he planned to line up in the Emerald 100 on October 13 via the Longreach Cup on September 22.

Julie Lancaster also indicated that Dane Cheval, fifth place getter in the event and only 0.6 away from Hunter Island, also indicated she will head to the feature Pioneer Park staying race.

Springsure Races

SAVE the date for the annual Colin Meek Memorial Springsure Cup Race Day next weekend, September 15.

The club is again running the cup in honour of Colin Meek, a racing man's racing man and a stalwart of racing around the Central Highlands for many years as a jockey and a trainer.

The club has the track looking in great order.

The Magic Million and Silver Slipper 2018 won by club treasurer Dan Fletcher's wonder filly Sunlight will be be on display and the Rocky rocket Our Boy Malachi will lead out the Springsure Cup runners in another coup for the club.

The former voice of racing in Brisbane Allan Thomas will be a special guest on course.

The Springsure Race Club has also added value for racing participants with an extra $5000 in prize money, which is a big effort for a once a year race club. The extra prizemoney will also attract high quality fields.

One of the highlights of the day, club stalwart Trudy Roberts has been hard at work with night time entertainment planned with the Creedence Clear Water revived band playing until late.

She said the club had a big day of Fashions on the Field planned with several categories and more than $2500 in prize money on offer. The club has free kids entertainment to make the day a real family outing with buses running to and from the racecourse from Charles Street throughout the day.

After the last race, the club will stage the Hopper Ball Derby with great prizes on offer which will create plenty of interest among patrons.

Club president Graham Lloyd and the hard working team at Springsure Race Club always serve up a top day of country racing.

It's a day in the central highlands that shouldn't be missed .