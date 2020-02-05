Strange reason man stole $300 from his work

A MENSWEAR store manager pocketed $300 paid in cash by a customer for a suit because he was angry the company was no longer paying him commission.

After the theft, Jayden Kale Gillen lost his job, two weeks pay and was fined $1000.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing as a clerk and servant.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said Gillen was working at Peter Jackson in Harbour Town Premium Outlets on October 31, 2018 when a customer paid $300 in cash for a $399 suit.

The remainder was paid by card.

Jayden Kale Gillen leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Lea Emery

Sgt Foort said Gillen did not enter the cash into the till or provide a receipt, instead keeping the cash for himself.

The theft was only discovered when the mother of the man who purchased the suit contacted the store via email asking for a receipt.

Defence lawyer Basil Karsas, of Karsas Lawyers, said Gillen had been at the store for three years with two years as store manager.

"It occurred as a result of him being on a commission scheme as well as a base wage," Mr Karsas said.

"The company said they were not going to do that anymore so he took matters into his own hands."

Mr Karsas said Gillen was immediately fired and about $1400 from his final pay packet was withheld.

"He is very remorseful for his actions and knows this is no way to deal with upper management."

Jayden Kale Gillen. Picture: Facebook

Mr Karsas said Gillen had since found work at another department store.

Magistrate Kerry Magee fined Gillen $1000.

"There was an element of premeditation but it was an unsophisticated offence," she said.

"It is a serious matter to betray your employer in that way because of the trust they have in you."

The offence also breached two suspended prison terms for unrelated drug offending.

Gillen was committed to the Southport District Court to be re-sentenced on those matters.