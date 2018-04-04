Is Stranger Things a rip-off?

THE Duffer Brothers have been sued for allegedly stealing the idea for Stranger Things.

Producer Charlie Kessler alleged that Ross and Matt Duffer ripped off his 2012 short film, Montauk, which features government experiments of a supernatural nature as a major plot point.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Kessler claims that he pitched the film, which won an award at the Hamptons International Film Festival in 2012, to the brothers as a full-blown series called The Montauk Project in 2014.

The Duffer brothers on the set of Stranger Things.

The Duffers rejected Kessler's offer, but he claims that they went on to use his premise, script, story and title for Stranger Things.

The hit Netflix series premiered in 2016. Its second season dropped in October 2017.

Kessler's Montauk, meanwhile, may have been inspired by true events.

"After World War II, the United States recruited Nazi scientists and used them for a variety of things, to develop weaponry and technology," researcher Christopher Garetano, an executive producer of the History Channel series The Dark Files, told The Post.

Garetano researched The Montauk Project for over a decade and claimed that the government performed illegal experiments on runaway children in time travel, remote viewing and mind control, similar to those performed by the CIA in its mind control program Project MK Ultra which ran from 1953 to 1973.

Many of these experiments allegedly occurred at the Camp Hero Air Force Base in Montauk.

A representative and lawyer for the Duffer Brothers did not immediately return requests for comment.

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell

This article was originally published on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.