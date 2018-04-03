Menu
Login
Entertainment

Stranger Things star’s eye-watering pay rise

Millie Bobby Brown has secured a massive pay rise for Stranger Things season three.
Millie Bobby Brown has secured a massive pay rise for Stranger Things season three.
by Deborah Fraser

STRANGER Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly set to make a whopping $US3.2 million ($A4.17 million) for the upcoming third series of the popular Netflix show.

All of the main cast of children have negotiated pay rises going forward, but Brown is set to be the breakout star with the biggest pay packet.

Brown plays Eleven in the series.
Brown plays Eleven in the series.

The Sun reports she was scheduled to get $US25,000 ($A32,000) per episode for series three according to TMZ, but has negotiated a pay rise to $US250,000 ($A326,000) for each of the nine episodes.

But rumours circulating mean that Brown might be getting paid as much as $US350k ($A456k) per episode, meaning her salary matches that of Hollywood actress and castmate Winona Ryder.

Brown - who was born in Spain but spent her childhood years growing up in the UK - was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Eleven.

The teen has also struck up a number of celebrity friendships since finding fame.

She revealed her love of Keeping Up With The Kardashians during an appearance on The Tonight Show last November, and has been staying in touch with Kim Kardashian over social media ever since.

The unlikely pals then shared a video of them together on their Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The pair appear to be in a dressing room as Kardashian holds up the camera and says: "You guys, look who I'm hanging out with on this Good Friday."

Brown then says: "Hi," as she blows a kiss for the camera.

And it seems Kardashian is just as much of a fan as young Millie.

She recently told TMZ that Stranger Things was her favourite Netflix show - and she'd even consider a guest appearance.

Brown - who is currently in a relationship with 15-year-old American singer Jacob Sartorius - and the rest of the young cast recently opened up about their friendship on set, saying they bicker constantly.

Speaking during a panel chat at PaleyFest on Sunday, her co-star Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, said: "Once we first met each other I think we were all very outgoing. So it was just easy to connect. It wasn't actually hard."

Brown added: "It was like a relationship actually, because it felt like we went through a honeymoon stage.

"We would be really nice to each other. We didn't want to do anything that would hurt each other's feelings.

"Now it's so different, We are actually siblings. We argue all the time."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Related Items

Topics:  millie bobby brown netflix stranger things

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners