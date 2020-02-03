Menu
Security personnel tackle a woman who tried to run onto the field during the Super Bowl.
Streaker’s Super Bowl ambush foiled

3rd Feb 2020 4:20 PM

Another major sporting event, another Instagram model streaker.

First we had Kinsey Wolanski at the Champions League final, then we had World Series flashers Julia Rose and Lauren Summer and the trend of social media figures seeking attention from big occasions in sport has continued.

Just as Super Bowl 54 kicked off in Miami, a woman leapt out of the crowd only be stopped by security.

Newsday reporter Bob Glauber wrote on Twitter that the woman was handcuffed and escorted off the field but lifted her dress to flash the packed house as she was escorted out.

 

Barstool Sports were quickly on the case, finding tweets that identified the streaker as Instagram model Kelly Kay.

Fellow Instagram model Colleen McGinniss appeared to out her "friend", taking to her social media accounts to share the video as the apprehended streaker pulled her dress up at the back.

She also alluded to it being another stunt for the site Vitaly Uncensored, which was the same site Wolanski promoted for controversial Youtuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy during her infamous Champions League streaking effort.

Fans certainly enjoyed the extra addition to the Super Bowl entertainment.

 

 

NFL lovers would have been even happier had they put some money on one of the many exotic prop bet options available to punters on Super Bowl day.

Forbes reported the odds for a streaker to run onto the field was 7/1 while it was paying just $1.20 that security would be the first to tackle a streaker.

For the Super Bowl flasher's sake, she better have had some money on herself with harsh penalties for the act.

This can include fines, jail time and life bans.

In the main event, the Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year title drought with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

