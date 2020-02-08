Burt pipe 'blows big hole' in middle of street

Noosa Council and Unitywater engineers inspect the damage this morning after Tingira Crescent, Sunrise Beach collapsed for a second time causing extensive damage

A NEW collapse of roadway following heavy overnight rain on Thursday and a burst water main has resulted in further scouring of Tingira Crescent, Sunrise Beach.

Unitywater said it had isolated the valve and contractors would resume installing gabion rock baskets once the rain cleared.

Noosa Council infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said much of the road had now collapsed following an earlier incident, extending the repair period by several weeks.

Contractors had been working on installing gabion rock baskets to strengthen the bank.

Mr Billingham said the current weather had hampered repair efforts, but a full reconstruction of the road would be carried out when weather permitted.

"The works that have been undertaken to date have been effective in protecting the adjacent block of apartments," he said.

Mr Billingham said the sloping bank below a nearby unit has not be impacted.

"It's completely stable at the moment, there's no danger," he said.

"The problem is on the other side of the creek line there. It's basically chasing itself up the hill, unfortunately up the road (towards Sobraon Street)."

The council was awaiting the final geotechnical report on the works which has meant there was now only one way in and out of the beachside residential areas of Sunrise Beach.

"Those foredunes (at Sunrise), they used to be fairly mobile in the old days but now we want to them to stay exactly where we put our road," he said.

"And every so often they go 'no, we do want to move around a bit'," Mr Billingham said.

He said the pipeline burst "basically blew a big hole" in the street.