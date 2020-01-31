Menu
News

Streets closed and evacuated due to bomb threat

Kristen Booth
31st Jan 2020 12:20 PM
UPDATE: POLICE have evacuated a number of Emerald businesses following a bomb threat to a bank.

ANZ staff reported the threat to police about 9.40am today, a Queensland Police Spokesman said.

He said police are taking precautionary action.

A number of businesses surrounding the ANZ bank, near the corner of Clermont and Anakie Sts, have been evacuated and police are redirecting traffic.

Investigations continue.

11.09AM: MORE than 20 employees have been evacuated from their workplace at Emerald after an incident at ANZ, on the corner of Clermont and Anakie streets.

Emerald Police evacuated staff and clients from ANZ, Workpac and Plaza Sports about 10am this morning, an employee said

The entrance to ANZ was taped off to prevent passer-bys from using the ATM.

Although no details have been revealed, a passer-by suggested a bomb threat had been made.

Emerald Police continue to investigate.

