Streets closed and evacuated due to bomb threat

UPDATE: POLICE have evacuated a number of Emerald businesses following a bomb threat to a bank.

ANZ staff reported the threat to police about 9.40am today, a Queensland Police Spokesman said.

He said police are taking precautionary action.

A number of businesses surrounding the ANZ bank, near the corner of Clermont and Anakie Sts, have been evacuated and police are redirecting traffic.

Investigations continue.

