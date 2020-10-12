Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ashley James Brooks, 24, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 12 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.
Ashley James Brooks, 24, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 12 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.
Crime

‘Stressed out’ P-plater caught drug driving in CQ town

Kristen Booth
12th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ‘STRESSED out’ red P-plater was caught drug driving in Emerald.

Ashley James Brooks, 24, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 12 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

He was intercepted by police about 10am on July 29, while driving on Roberts St.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Brooks was pulled over for failing to display red P-plates while using a P1 licence, when he returned a positive roadside drug test.

Tests later revealed the presence of cannabis.

Brooks said he was stressed out a few days before the incident and “smoked a bit”.

He acknowledged he “shouldn’t have done that”.

Magistrate Robert Walker advised Brooks not to use illicit substances at all.

Brooks was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was recorded.

drug driver emerald crime emerald magistrates court guilty plea p1 driver p-plate driver
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

        Premium Content Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

        News Police will increase patrols and issue on the spot fines to anyone not authorised to be in the area.

        Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Emerald Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Threats to kill: Man rang partner 540 times from jail

        Premium Content Threats to kill: Man rang partner 540 times from jail

        Crime The man pleaded guilty to 51 counts of aggravated breaches