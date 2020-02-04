Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
Education

Strictest headmaster fired for flirty texts

by Sarah Ridley
4th Feb 2020 7:02 PM

A teacher dubbed Britain's strictest headmaster has been sacked for sending "flirty" texts to female students.

Toby Belfield, 47, was axed after education chiefs threatened Ruthin School with closure.

In a series of messages, the head called pupils "cute", "naughty" and discussed one's virginity. He said in one text: "You are a potential sexual threat to young boys."

A safeguarding report by Care Inspectorate Wales found the school in Denbighshire put students "at risk of harm".

Last week, the Welsh government Education Minister Kirsty Williams warned it must take immediate action or risk closure.

On Monday, the £37,000-a-year ($A72,000-a-year) school said it had terminated Mr Belfield's employment with "immediate effect".

It said the action was taken following an independent review of his conduct.

Mr Belfield was once dubbed Britain's strictest head after threatening to expel students who went off sick when they were just "tired". He also disapproved of relationships between pupils.

The school's vice-principal has been appointed as interim head.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

education principal toby belfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major retailer tipped for CQ development

        premium_icon Major retailer tipped for CQ development

        News The project, which would change shopping in Emerald, has a budget of up to $10 million.

        Mining bosses could be thrown in jail for up to 20 years

        premium_icon Mining bosses could be thrown in jail for up to 20 years

        Politics Mining industrial manslaughter laws before parliament.

        Council emergency management dashboard upgraded

        Council emergency management dashboard upgraded

        News The dashboard shows the latest road conditions, emergency news, power outages, fire...

        COURT: A number of people will front Clermont court

        premium_icon COURT: A number of people will front Clermont court

        News More than 10 people will appear for a range of different charges.