Strictest headmaster fired for flirty texts

In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.

In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.

A teacher dubbed Britain's strictest headmaster has been sacked for sending "flirty" texts to female students.

Toby Belfield, 47, was axed after education chiefs threatened Ruthin School with closure.

In a series of messages, the head called pupils "cute", "naughty" and discussed one's virginity. He said in one text: "You are a potential sexual threat to young boys."

A safeguarding report by Care Inspectorate Wales found the school in Denbighshire put students "at risk of harm".

Last week, the Welsh government Education Minister Kirsty Williams warned it must take immediate action or risk closure.

On Monday, the £37,000-a-year ($A72,000-a-year) school said it had terminated Mr Belfield's employment with "immediate effect".

It said the action was taken following an independent review of his conduct.

Mr Belfield was once dubbed Britain's strictest head after threatening to expel students who went off sick when they were just "tired". He also disapproved of relationships between pupils.

The school's vice-principal has been appointed as interim head.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission