STRIKED OUT: COVID ruins baseball fans’ Brissy trip

A Townsville baseball fanatic has had his weekend plans derailed, after Brisbane was placed into lockdown last night.

Daniel White was ready to fly to the capital of Queensland at 9am yesterday when news broke of greater Brisbane's three-day coronavirus lockdown.

"I was dropping my car at the mechanics to get some work done and they were going to drop me at the airport," he said.

"I had my bag and suitcase ready to go and I was looking at the TV as I was waiting for the driver and it was written across the screen, 'breaking, lockdown in Brisbane'."

Baseball Association Townsville Association president Daniel White is unable to travel to Brisbane this weekend. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Mr White had planned a three-night boys' weekend to watch the Brisbane Bandits baseball team play at Holloways Field on the northside of Brisbane.

The long weekend was a Christmas present from his wife and two young children who were looking to make a tradition of travelling to Brisbane in January to watch baseball.

Mr White has been given a credit for his plane tickets but said the cancellation was a small price to pay.

"I was getting really excited about the trip but at the end of the day I am not stuck in Brisbane and I am healthy," he said.

"I am lucky I didn't get on the flight and found out about the lockdown once I got down there and had to fly back."

Mr White's twin brother was also booked on the trip and said the pair backed the move to shut down Brisbane.

"It is the right move for Queensland and you just have to focus on what you can control and we can't control this and there is no point getting angry or frustrated or blame anyone," he said.

"It wouldn't take a lot for Townsville to go into hard lockdown and to lose our jobs again so we don't need a second wave up here."

